Alastair Wolfe Argyle Watson AKA “Alastair X” Super hero, aged 3, lover of trains, pancakes and family vacations lost his life on July 30, 2017 during the course of his tireless crusade against his arch nemesis-childhood asthma and allergies.

He is survived by his parents, Pam and Kerry Watson, whose small, drab lives were immeasurably enriched by their time with him. He also leaves behind his adorable sidekick and little brother, Robert AKA “Hobbesy” Watson, who continues to roam the house is search of Alastair and who was never meant to be an only child. We will never forget you.

He is also survived by his grandmothers, Jessie Watson and Janet Haughawout; aunts, Kelly Watson and Hope Dossett (Terrence); cousins, Christian and Cyrus.

Services will be on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 4 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Visitation will be an hour prior to services. Father Steven DeGweck will be officiating over the services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Camp Wheezeaway. Jefferson Memorial Trussville directing.