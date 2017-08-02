Huskies ranked in USA Today list of nation’s best high school football teams

From Trussvile Tribune staff reports

Hewitt-Trussville High School is ranked in USA Today’s Super 25 preseason football rankings.

The only other state team ranked in the poll was Hoover. The team that finished last season 12-2, was ranked at No. 9 on the list.

The Huskies are listed at No. 24 on the ranking of the teams expected to be the best teams during the 2017 football season.

The Top 10 teams in the country, according to the ranking, are:

1, Mater Dei (Calif.)

2. IMG Academy (Fla.)

3. St. John Bosco (Calif.)

4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

6. DeMatha Catholic (Md.)

7. Chandler (Ariz.)

8. Lake Travis (Texas)

9. Hoover (Ala.)

10.De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)

11. Booker T. Washington (Miami)

12. South Pointe (S.C.)

13.East (Salt Lake City)

14.Centennial (Calif.)

15.Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

For more go to http://usatodayhss.com/2017/meet-the-2017-super-25-preseason-football-teams