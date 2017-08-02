Jefferson Co. library to host solar eclipse party

From Trussvile Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – A local library is offering a great way to check out the upcoming solar eclipse.

Smithfield Branch Library is hosting a viewing party from noon to 3 p.m. on Aug. 21, the day when a total solar eclipse will occur.

A total solar eclipse occurs only when the disk of the moon passes between Earth and the sun, briefly blocking the sun’s bright light and casting a long shadow on the planet.

The library i located at 18th Avenue West is also hosting a full week of crafts and other activities leading up to the solar eclipse. Locally, the eclipse is projected to happen at 1:30 p.m. and will end at 3 p.m.

The library’s weeklong “Out Of This World Crafts” begins on Aug. 14.

“We will be passing out glasses for our viewing party, we’ll have fun crafts for all, games, galactic trivia and light refreshments,” Heather McWilliams, Smithfield Library branch manager said.

Other upcoming eclipse-related activities taking place at the library include the following:

Monday, Aug.14, at 4 p.m.: Galactic Coasters. Make an out of this world coaster to take home with you!

Tuesday, Aug.15, 4 p.m.: Moon Rocks. Come and make your own moon rocks!

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 4 p.m.: Galaxy bottles. Create your own galaxy!

Thursday, Aug. 17, 4 p.m.: Cosmic Space Dough. Join us for a glow-in-the-dark craft you won’t want to miss!

Friday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m.: Galaxy Slime. Make your own galactic slime!

For more information, call Smithfield Library at 205-324-8428.