Man shot after throwing brick through Jefferson Co. pawn shop window

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A man was shot today in Tarrant after he apparently hurled a brick through a pawn shop window following a dispute with store employees.

The shooting at Scott’s Jewelry and Pawn on Highway 79 happened at 2:43 p.m.

Authrorities say an argument began after three people came into the business and quarreled with the store manager. One of them left before throwing a brick through the shop. That man then reportedly returned to the store where he threatened the manager and another employee.

After a fight broke out between the store employees and the rock thrower, the alleged vandal threatening to shoot the store manager.That’s when the rock thrower was shot, reportedly by the store manager. Authorities say others also may have fired guns during the melee.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a gun and drugs in the vandal’s vehicle as well as two bullet holes.

The man who was shot was taken to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other men involved in the dispute were reportedly taken into custody.