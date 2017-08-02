 [fiatalert]
Man shot after throwing brick through Jefferson Co. pawn shop window

Posted by: Posted date: August 02, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A man was shot today in Tarrant after he apparently hurled a brick through a pawn shop window following a dispute with store employees.

The shooting  at Scott’s Jewelry and Pawn on Highway 79 happened at 2:43 p.m.

Authrorities say an argument began after three people came into the business and quarreled with the store manager. One of them left before throwing a brick through the shop. That man then reportedly returned to the store where he  threatened the manager and another employee.

After a fight broke out between the store employees and the rock thrower,  the alleged vandal threatening to shoot the store manager.That’s when the rock thrower was shot, reportedly by the store manager.  Authorities say others also may have fired guns during the melee.

When police arrived on the scene, they found  a gun  and drugs in the vandal’s vehicle as well as two bullet holes.

The man who was shot was taken to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other men involved in the dispute were reportedly taken into custody.

Comments

  1. Matt Coleman says:
    August 2, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    You just can’t fix stupid ! Lol

  2. Kathy Stanley says:
    August 2, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Amy Doss

  3. Pam Graham says:
    August 2, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Earnest T. Bass, from Andy Griffith show…..
    Strikes again.

  4. Shana Youngblood says:
    August 2, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    That is Tarrant City. Not Jefferson County. However, I realize Tarrant, as well as Birmingham is in Jefferson county.

  5. Zygi Hudson says:
    August 2, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Oh Lord what in the world has happened now

