You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Birmingham police investigate shooting in North Platt community

Birmingham police investigate shooting in North Platt community

Posted by: Posted date: August 03, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – A man was taken to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the North Platt community in Birmingham, according to a report by AL.com.

Today police were called to 200 block of Bayberry Road to respond to a shooting when they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the back at the foot of a driveway.

Police have received conflicting reports about the incident. No shell casing have been found in the area and reports have said that it was a female who shot the victim.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

