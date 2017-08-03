Community Calendar

TODAY

The Clay Historical Society meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Clay United Methodist Church. The guest speaker will be Ray Songer, who has written a history of Tarrant, AL, called “Our Hometown Tarrant, AL USA”. The public is warmly invited to attend this meeting.

FRIDAY

The Café Nights Summer Event will be held at 7 p.m. on the campus of the Guiding Light Church. Saxophonist Mike Burton will headline the show. The Café Nights experience consists of a concert and a reception and meal. Seating is limited and by reservation only. Reservation is $35 and may be purchased online at GLCBOOKSTORE.COM, in the GLC Bookstore or by phone at 205-380-4785.

SATURDAY

Protect yourself and your family from today’s criminal. Attend the Refuse To Be A Victim® crime prevention and personal safety seminar, a program of the National Rifle Association. You will get the tools you need to develop your own personal safety strategy. This event begins at 9 a.m. at Crosspoint Church in Argo.

Jeremiah Castille, former Alabama and NFL player, and current minister and national orator will head a family conference at 10 a.m. at the Guiding Light Church in Birmingham. Castille will address both males and females regarding the challenges that face Christian men today and how to overcome them. He will also instruct women on how to encourage and support the males in their lives.

TUESDAY

The Trussville Photography Club is proud to host William Nunnelee and his presentation on Eclipse Photography at 6:30pm. Mr. Nunnelee was a founding member of the Birmingham Astronomical Society, and he has held several offices with them. He will explain why the upcoming eclipse of August 21 is a great opportunity to see and photograph a celestial spectacle, including tips on how to get the best results.

AUGUST 9

Women’s Connection East – Come to a tablescapes luncheon and see creative ways to set a table. Guest speaker Michelle Henry, from Knoxville, Tn. will tell about her “Anchor Holds”. Guest Soloist: Rachael Pickering! Doors open at 11:00 a.m. at Grayson Valley Country Club in Birmingham. The event is $17 and includes lunch. Reservations are requested.