Former Trussville Sam’s Club employee accused of taking $14,000 in cell phones from store

Posted by: Posted date: August 03, 2017

By David Lazenby

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — A former  employee of the Sam’s Club store in Trussville who was recently investigated by a store loss-prevention manager for allegedly stealing more than $14,000 in cell phones over a month-long period was recently arrested.

Brittany Nicole Dailey

Brittany Nicole Dailey, 27 of Irondale is charged with theft of property first degree as a result of the internal store probe conducted from May 7 to June 20 by the business located at 5940 Trussville Crossing Parkway.

Dailey is accused of taking from the store an Apple iPhone 7 and 14 of the larger, and more expensive, Apple iPhone 7 Plus units.

In all, the phones have a retail value of $14,726.88 according to a Trussville police report.

 

Dailey was arrested on July 26 and released later that same day on an $8,000 bond from Jefferson County Jail where she was transported to due to her alleged crime being a Class B felony offense.

The case has been appointed to Birmingham district judge Shanta Owens, according to court records. It is not known if Dailey has acquired legal representation.

Sam’s Club is a chain of membership-only retail warehouse stores.

Trussville Police Lt. Eric Rush said the security cameras at such stores are as much for keeping an eye on store employees as they are for monitoring customers.

 

