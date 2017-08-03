Jefferson County woman dies six days after wreck
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
A Fairfield woman died last week after being injured in a traffic crash six days earlier.
Beverly Holloway Day died July 26 according to Jefferson County authorities.
The wreck happened on July 20.
Officials said the minivan in which Day was a passenger was struck by a northbound vehicle on Ninth Avenue that did not yield the right-of-way.
Day was transferred to Lakeshore Rehabilitation Center after initially being treated at UAB Hospital.