Jefferson County woman dies six days after wreck

Posted by: Posted date: August 03, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A Fairfield woman died last week after being injured in a traffic crash six days earlier.

Beverly Holloway Day died July 26 according to Jefferson County authorities.

The wreck happened on July 20.

Officials said the minivan in which Day was a passenger was struck by a northbound vehicle on Ninth Avenue that did not yield the right-of-way.

Day was transferred to Lakeshore Rehabilitation Center after initially being treated at UAB Hospital.

