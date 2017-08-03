Man killed in Walker County wreck identified

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Alabama state troopers report that the 26-year-old man who died in a 0ne-vehicle accident early this morning was Zachary Thomas Cooner of Townley.

They accident occured on Alabama Highway 124 near mile marker 8, which is about five miles east of Carbon Hill.

Cooner was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree near Kings Chapel church in Townley.

Officials with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Hamilton office reported that Cooner was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck occurred today around 4:05 a.m.

The crash victim, who was ejected from his vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:45 a.m.