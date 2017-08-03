Mo Brooks coming to Trussville as part of ‘Drain the Swamp’ tour

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Rep. Mo Brooks from Alabama’s fifth congressional district is coming to Trussville tomorrow as part of his “Drain the Swamp” tour as he campaigns for the U.S. Senate.

Brooks has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011. He is a republican and has been an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump. In June he was in town to speak to the Republican Women of Trussville.

The event will take place at Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, located at 1660 Gadsden Highway in Trussville, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.