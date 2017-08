A 26-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been released by authorities, was killed early this morning as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 24 in front of Kings Chapel church in Townley.

The victim was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene at 4:45 a.m.

The man was reportedly was on his way home from work at a Birmingham hospital.

More details will be reportedly once they become available.