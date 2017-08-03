Sheriff’s chief deputy on probe into shooting of Walker Co. juvenile: ‘Too early to tell’

From Trussvile Tribune staff reports

A Walker County Sheriff’s official said authorities are uncertain if Wednesday’s shooting of a 15-year-old in Nauvoo was intentional.

“It’s too early to tell,” Chief Deputy Dayron Bridges said today about an ongoing investigation into the shooting of a juvenile who was struck in the head while sitting in a vehicle parked at a residence on Air Plane Hollow Road in Nauvoo around 8:30 p.m.

Bridges declined to reveal the victim’s identity due to his age.

The juvenile was released from an area hospital this morning, according to Bridges. While the 15 -year-old continues to recover, Bridges said it was fortunate the injury was not more critical.

Bridges said investigators are seeking information on the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Walker County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 300-6464.