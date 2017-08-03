TASTE event coming up

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) will present the 9th Annual TASTE, Trussville’s Art Show and Tasting Event, on Thursday, August 17, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Trussville Civic Center.

TASTE features food samples from area restaurants and bakeries, a live art show with art available for purchase, live entertainment, and a cash bar. A total of 14-18 restaurants and bakeries are expected to participate, and ticketholders can enjoy food from each and every one.

The event is sponsored by Amerex Corporation.

James Crumb, Jr. will perform live jazz for the event. He is a native of Birmingham and received his musical training in the Birmingham City School System, Alabama A&M University, and the University of Alabama in Birmingham (Bachelors’ in Music Education from UAB). Besides being an accomplished high school band director, James has performed throughout the southeast for over 25 years. During this time he has opened for accomplished artists such as Donnie McClurkin, Vicki Winans, Freddie Jackson, and Esperanza Spalding, to name a few. He has been a headliner in the Jazz in The Park series for the past four years. In addition, he is featured monthly at Ona’s Music Room, a famous jazz club in Birmingham.

This year’s event will also feature live art by Kathy Prince. Kathy is a resident of Trussville, an Auburn graduate, and local hospital pharmacist whose passion is watercolor painting and colored pencil drawing. Kathy enjoys creating detailed paintings and drawings of ducks, geese, shore birds, pet portraits, floral and architectural subjects. After years of only sporadic art projects, a three-month leave of absence from work in 2014 for a shoulder injury gave her the opportunity to rekindle her efforts when she used her time to do a series of colored pencil pet portraits and fell in love with colored pencil as her medium of choice.

A portion of the proceeds from TASTE will help to fund the Chamber’s scholarship fund. This year, the Chamber awarded two $1,000 scholarships renewable for up to four years to Hewitt-Trussville’s Grace Ann Lambert, who will attend Auburn University in the fall to become a physical therapist, and Caroline Royston, who will attend Jacksonville State University this fall with plans to major in special education.

Restaurants that have confirmed their participation at TASTE include The Chocolate Biscuit, Cajun Steamer, Happy Catering Company, Jim ‘n Nick’s BBQ, Marco’s Pizza, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Southland BBQ and Catering, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, and Three Earred Rabbit.

Advance tickets for TASTE are $25 and are available at the chamber office (400 Main Street) and at other Trussville locations. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $35. The first 100 who check in at the event will receive a souvenir wine glass. For a list of participating restaurants, or for more info, please visit www.trussvillechamber.com or call 655-7535.