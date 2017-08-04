Motorist, 19, hurt in wreck on North Chalkville Road

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A 19-year-old woman was injured this morning in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on North Chalkville Road where the busy street intersects with Woodland Circle.

The unidentified woman was transported to UAB Hospital for minor injuries, according to Trussville Police Lt. Eric Rush.

Rush said the driver hurt in the accident was was turning left onto Woodland Circle from the southbound lane of North Chalkville Road when her vehicle was struck by another driver.

No one else was injured in the crash that occured at approximately 10:30 this morning.