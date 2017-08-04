Bolden commits to ‘Bama

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Slade Bolden, a three-star football player from West Monroe, Louisiana, committed to the University of Alabama Thursday.

The 5-foot-11, 198-pound multi-purpose player chose the Crimson Tide over TCU.

Bolden is rated the No. 14 all-purpose back and the No. 647 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports.

“I just felt like Alabama was the place for me,” Bolden said during a ceremony on Thursday where the dual-sport athlete announced his decision.