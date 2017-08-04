Clay-Chalkville adds to coaching staff

By David Knox

Sports Editor

CLAY – Wayne Davidson has been selected to lead the Clay-Chalkville softball program. He replaces Kristina Andrews.

Davidson, a 1980 graduate of Pelham and who holds a masters from Montevallo, is a veteran coach in various sports. Among his stops have been Hueytown – where he was head wrestling coach and assistant softball and football coach – and Montevallo High. He was headed from Montevallo to Shelby County when Clay-Chalkville landed him to lead the softball program.

He will also serve as the ninth-grade football coach. He is a special education teacher.

Former Clay-Chalkville star receiver Justin Burdette will join the Cougars football staff as an assistant coach. Burdette played football at Southern Miss and Central Arkansas. After graduating from Central Arkansas in 2015, Burdette taught and coached football at Trinity Christian School, Cedar Hill, in the Dallas area.