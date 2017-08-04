Community work day to be held this weekend at Cahaba Elementary

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Cahaba Elementary School will host a community work day Saturday starting at 7 a.m.

“This work day is in celebration of our school winning a Lowe’s Toolbox for Education grant of $4,995,” Physical education teacher Jaime Giangrosso stated recently. “We were able to purchase trees, azalea bushes, patio tables, outdoor garbage cans for the school and community track, benches, storage containers for recess equipment and many storage items for the gym.”

School officials say volunteers are welcome to come out to help improve the school’s outdoor appearance.

“The Lowes heroes will actually be here to help us,” Principal Joy Tyner said. “It’s really exciting, because we’re getting a lot of stuff for free.

On the to-do list for Saturday is planting 50 Azaleas and four Crape Myrtle; assembling and placing three outdoor garbage cans, two picnic tables and six benches; and installing 19 storage hooks, two shelving units and a supply cabinet in the gym.

Tyner said Giangrosso was instrumental in getting the grant awarded to the school in May.

Tyner encourages anyone who wishes to help to bring their own tools so that they can be as helpful as possible. She also said she expects the work to be completed in a few hours on Saturday.

The first day of school at Cahaba Elementary is Aug. 9.