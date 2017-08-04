Congressman Mo Brooks has lunch with Trussville citizens while on tour

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

TRUSSVILLE – Trussville-area residents today had the opportunity to meet Alabama 5th Congressional District Rep. Mo Brooks at Jim ‘N Nick’s BBQ where the politician had lunch while on his “Drain the Swamp” tour across the state.

“I feel good about Mo meeting the people,” said Cameron Mixon, a member of College Republicans, “Unlike the others, he’s going out to meet the voters, try to earn their vote and not try to buy their vote.”

Brooks is currently running for the U.S. Senate to fill the vacancy left by Jeff Sessions when he was chosen by President Trump to be the U.S. attorney general. Brooks faces competition from former Chief Justice Roy Moore and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange in the upcoming Aug. 15 primary. Strange was appointed in February to fill in for Sessions prior to the swearing in of the winner of the special election to be held on Dec. 12.

Trussville is one stop among many other cities across Alabama. Before he came to Trussville Brooks traveled to Oneonta and will be present in Pelham tonight at the Shelby County Republican Party Candidate Forum. His last stop before the Aug. 15 Republican primary will be in Auburn on Aug. 5.

Brooks said that the bus he is traveling in is the same bus that Donald Trump used when he wa campaigning in Alabama last year. The side of the bus reads the title of Brooks’ tour, “Drain the Swamp,” a slogan first coined by Trump during his presidential campaign.

“It is to emphasize that Washington D.C. is owned and controlled by lobbyists and special interest groups,” Brooks said of the title.

“Donald Trump in his campaign announced that he was going to Washington D.C. to drain

the swamp, i.e. to get us doing what’s right for America instead of adhering to the demands of special interest groups and lobbyists who pour money into campaigns. And this campaign the swamp is fighting back and the swamp’s candidate is Luther Strange, a former decades long Washington D.C. lobbyist,” Brooks said.

This was not the first time Brooks has been in Trussville recently. In June, he was in town to speak with the Republican Women of Trussville. Part of what draws him to the city, is the conservative and republican population.

“Quite candidly, there are lots and lots of Republican voters,” he said. “When you’re campaigning, that’s what you’re looking for.”

Other candidates running in the Republican primary are James Beretta, Joseph F. Breault, Randy Brinson, Mary Maxwell, Bryan Peeples and Trip Pittman.

If a runoff is required in the event that no candidate receives more than 50 percent of votes, the top two finishers will face off at the polls on Sept. 26.