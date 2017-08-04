 [fiatalert]
SEC football line judge to speak at Center Point chamber luncheon

Posted by: Posted date: August 04, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Brian Davis, the director of Public Works for the City of Vestavia and an SEC Football line judge, will be the guest speaker Tuesday during a Center Point Area Chamber of  Commerce luncheon.

(Photo courtesy of Vestavia Voice)

The football official has worked for the city of Vestavia Hills for 16 years. In 2012, he was named city’s the public services director.

Davis attended the University of Alabama. Because of this, he is barred from officiating games involving the Crimson Tide.

The luncheon to be held at Center Point City Hall willl begin at 11:30 a.m.The cost to attend is $15.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP today. Door prizes to be given away at the luncheon are welcomed.

 

