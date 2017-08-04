Woman wanted for fraudulent use of credit card after purse is stolen in church

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

HOOVER –Following the theft of a purse from a church pew on Mother’s Day, detectives in Hoover are looking for Catherine Elizabeth Hogeland in connection to the case. Credit cards from the purse were used in a spending spree from Hoover to Grayson Valley.

Hogeland has two outstanding felony warrants with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for fraudulent use of credit card with bonds totaling $20,000.

According to Hoover police, Hogeland is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 100 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. A possible address is the 1100 block of Huffman Road Birmingham (Center Point area). Hogeland might also have outstanding felony warrants with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

“This female is wanted for questioning in a Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card case (FELONY) which occurred on 05/14/2017,” police said in June. “It is believed that the victim’s wallet was stolen at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Preserve Parkway.

“The victim’s credit card was then used at two locations in the Hoover area: Chevron convenience store on Hwy 150/Lake Crest Drive and at the Circle K convenience store on Hwy 150/Ross Bridge Parkway. The suspect also made purchases in the following locations: O’Charley’s in Homewood and Jack’s on Chalkville Mountain Road (Trussville/Clay area). The total amount of fraudulent purchases is $165.51.”

If you have information regarding this case or know Hogeland’s whereabouts, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (205) 325-1450 or Crime Stoppers of Metro AL at 205-254-7777.