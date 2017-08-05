4-star Utah star commits to ‘Bama

From Trussvile Tribune staff reports

Alabama is on a hot streak this week after getting two major commitments.

The latest piece added in the Crimson Tide’s annual reloading process was picked up Friday when four-star prospect Cameron Latu from Salt Lake City picked the University of Alabama as the recipient of his defensive services over USC, Nebraska, Utah and Washington.

Latu, a 6-foot-five defensive end is ranked as the nation’s No. 149 prospect for all positions. At Olympus High School he reportedly made 65 tackles, 20 for loss of yardage. He also played slot receiver and tight end for the Titans.

The No. 8 weak side defensive end in the country made his third trip to Tuscaloosa in July.

“Coach Tosh, the coaching staff, they’re on the rise all the time, they’re a winning team,” Latu told sports reporter Drew Champlin.

Also this week, The Tide took a pledge to play from Slade Bolden, a three-star football player from West Monroe, Louisiana.

The 5-foot-11, 198-pound multi-purpose player chose the Crimson Tide over TCU Thursday.

Bolden is rated the No. 14 all-purpose back and the No. 647 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports.

“I just felt like Alabama was the place for me,” Bolden reportedly said during a ceremony on Thursday where the dual-sport athlete announced his decision.