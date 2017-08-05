Body found in Ensley identified

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

ENSLEY — Human remains found in a deserted house in Ensley were identified on Friday as those of a retired marine from Mississippi who served in the Gulf War.

Walter Richardson, 60, of Baldwin, Mississippi had been missing since early July. Prior to his disappearance he had been living in a boarding house while receiving VA treatment from the Alabama VA Medical Center in Birmingham.

The house in the 3000 block of Prince Avenue where Richardson’s skeletal remains were found Tuesday is about a block from the boarding house where Richardson was staying.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said officials do not suspect foul play in Richardson’s death.

The war veteran reportedly suffered from dementia, alcoholism, seizures, hypertension and diabetes.

Richardson’s family wants to have his remains transported to his home state.