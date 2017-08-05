Does tight ends’ season-ending injuries put UAB in a tight spot?

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Although UAB has seven tight ends on its 105-man roster, losing two of those tight ends for the season to injuries Wednesday must have been a concern to some Blazers fans.

Thair Blakes and Skylor Clinton bother suffered knee injuries during Wednesday’s practice that will keep them off the field during the upcoming footballs season.

Clinton played for Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona. Blakes also hails from Arizona. The 22-year-old Blakes attended high school at Mountain Pointe High in Phoenix, Arizona before attending Scottsdale Community College.

UAB practiced in full pads for the first time on Friday.

The Blazers first game of the season will be played at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 against Alabama A&M at Legion Field in Birmingham.