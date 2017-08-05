 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce hosts event for new teachers

Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce hosts event for new teachers

Posted by: Posted date: August 05, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – New teachers in the Trussville City School system were welcomed Friday by the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce and its event sponsors.

With new area teachers at Friday’sevent are Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Diane Poole; Monty Reed with Allstate Insurance Agency; and Alan Taylor, First Baptist Church Trussville.

The welcome event was held at the Trussville City Schools Board of Education office during orientation and was sponsored by Allstate Insurance Agency – Monty Reed; First Baptist Church Trussville; and Miss Kelley’s School of Dance.

Each new teacher was presented with a small gift and snacks from the Chamber and the event sponsors.

For more information about TACC, please go to www.trussvillechamber.com, or call (205) 655-7535,

