Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce hosts event for new teachers

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – New teachers in the Trussville City School system were welcomed Friday by the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce and its event sponsors.

The welcome event was held at the Trussville City Schools Board of Education office during orientation and was sponsored by Allstate Insurance Agency – Monty Reed; First Baptist Church Trussville; and Miss Kelley’s School of Dance.

Each new teacher was presented with a small gift and snacks from the Chamber and the event sponsors.