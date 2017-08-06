Bessemer man shot dead at apartment complex

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A man is in custody in connection to the shooting death on Saturday of a Bessemer man found dead in his apartment building.

The body was found around 8:45 p.m. at Cloverdale Apartments on 12th Street South off of Clarendon Avenue.

Several children were inside when the gun was fired, according to Bessemer authorities.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

Police continue to interview witnesses. Officials had not filed charges against the man in custody at the time this article was published.