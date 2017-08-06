Blount Co. man ends life by driving into lake

From Trusville Tribune staff reports

A Blount County man this morning apparently ended his life by driving a van into a lake.

Multiple agencies, including a Trussville diving team, responded about 10:30 a.m. to Inland Lake near the Allgood Launch according to Blount County sheriff’s officials.

The man threw something from his van before driving the van into the water, according to witnesses. The item was reportedly a suicide note.

Several bystanders, including a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy, jumped into the water to attempt to save the driver. However, all of the doors were locked.

Trussville’s Swift Water Rescue Team, Allgood Fire and Rescue, Oneonta Fire and Rescue and the Blount County Rescue Squad and responded to the scene. A diver was able to hook the vehicle to a tow truck that pulled the van from the water around 2:30 this afternoon.

The man — in his 30s — was pronounced dead on the scene.