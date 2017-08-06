Extras needed for Travolta flick being filmed in Bessemer, Hueytown

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: August 06, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Those intesested in a bit part in a movie with a big star being shot in central Alabama may be able to get their break into show business.

John Travolta

Movie extras are needed for “Trading Paint,” an upcoming film starring John Travolta being shot in Bessemer and Hueytown.

The motion picture is about A veteran race car driver,  his son and a fellow driver who overcome family and professional conflicts, according to film industry website imdb.com

The movie, which will be released in 2018, also will also star Shania Twain and Michael Madsen

If you’d like the chance to be a movie extra, go to https://www.facebook.com/bhamextras to apply.

