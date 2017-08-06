 [fiatalert]
Mississippi teen, 16, drowns at Smith Lake

Posted by: Posted date: August 06, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

For the second time this summer, a swimmer has drowned at Lewis Smith Lake.

Thomas Lee Bales, 16, of Monroe County, Mississippi drowned on Saturday afternoon according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The teen who attended Oak Hill Academy was on a trip with his youth group from First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, Mississippi when the tragedy occurred.

Marine Patrol Troopers continue to investigate the death of the Bales who died around 6:30 Saturday afternoon.

Last month, Kenneth Claude Sampsell, 62, of Crane Hill died while swimming at the 21,000-acre lake located in Cullman,Walker and Winston counties.

 

 

 

