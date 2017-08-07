Birmgingham authorities: Homicide may have been sparked by a borrowed lighter

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Birmingham Police Department reported that detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in regard to an incident that occurred early this morning in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue West adjacent to The Palace Gentlemen’s Club.

The victim has been identified as Gerald Bailey, 23, of Birmingham.

According to Birmingham police, officers from the North Precinct responded at 3:30 a.m. this morning to the location where a male had reportedly been shot. Officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Bailey was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives learned Bailey was inside the club and asked an unknown man to use his lighter.

Apparently, Bailey did not immediately return the lighter, sparking an argument.

Security personnel removed both men from the club as a result of the dispute.

Bailey then went to his vehicle which was parked across the street. As the victim was going to his car, an unknown motorist drove by and shot the victim several times.

Witnesses reported that Bailey and the suspect had gotten into an argument earlier at another location.

“We hope this young man did not lose his life over a lighter,” Birmingham Police Lt. Sean Edwards said. “We are confident the shooter will be located.”

Officals in the case request that anyone with information pertaining to the investigation contact the Birmingham Police Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.