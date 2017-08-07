Chamber of Commerce taking nominations for upcoming small business award ceremony

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Nominations for The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2nd Annual Small Business Awards are now being accepted.

The 2017 recipients will be announced at the regular TACC monthly luncheon on Oct. 19.

Winners will be automatic finalists in the Alabama Small Business Awards presented by The Partnership of the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and the Business Council of Alabama in December. One overall Small Business of the Year will be chosen from the state winners to be considered for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Dream Big Small Business of the Year Award.

Categories are based on the number of employees of each business. There will also be a winner in the ‘emerging’ category, which includes businesses in operation fewer than five years. Entries will be based on community involvement, chamber participation, business success and overall deservedness.

The nomination process is open to any independently owned business with 100 or fewer employees that is an active member of the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce in good standing prior to the nomination deadline. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 29.

This year’s awards are sponsored by CenturyLink.

For a nomination form or more information on the Chamber, please call (205) 655-7535 or visit www.trussvillechamber.com.