Four charged with capital murder in death of 2-year-old child in Avondale

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Four people have now been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Ron’Narius Austin in Avondale, according to the Birmingham police.

Charged in the case are Tyrone Smith, 18, D’Marco Harris, 21, Mykahl Harris, 20, and Joshua Carpenter, 21. All four are being held without bond.

“It’s absolutely unconscionable that a two-year-old can lose his life due to the reckless and careless actions of adults,” Chief A.C. Roper said in the conference.

On Saturday, shots were fired at 4100 block of Third Avenue South in Birmingham. Off duty police officers arrived and found three people wounded.

Two adults were injured while the two-year-old child, Ron’Narius Austin, was shot in the head. He was transferred to Children’s of Alabama where he died.

“We’ve got to send out a clarion call to the citizens of Birmingham that this makes no sense,” said Bell at the press conference. “It makes no sense whatsoever, whatever disagreements, whatever grievances there are, we’ve got to find a way to deal with that without the use of a gun.”