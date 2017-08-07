Four persons of interest in custody after death of two-year-old child

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Four persons of interest with possible connections to the recent shooting death of a two-year-old child in Avondale are in custody, according to Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper.

Roper stated in a press conference that detectives are meeting with the district attorney on what charges can be filed. Birmingham Mayor William Bell also spoke at the conference.

“It’s absolutely unconscionable that a two-year-old can lose his life due to the reckless and careless actions of adults,” Roper said in the conference.

On Saturday, shots were fired at 4100 block of Third Avenue South in Birmingham. Off duty police officers arrived and found three people wounded.

Two adults were injured while the two-year-old child, Ron’Narius Austin, was shot in the head. He was transferred to Children’s of Alabama where he died.

“We’ve got to send out a clarion call to the citizens of Birmingham that this makes no sense,” said Bell at the press conference. “It makes no sense whatsoever, whatever disagreements, whatever grievances there are, we’ve got to find a way to deal with that without the use of a gun.”