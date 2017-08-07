Springville Council approves $14K invoice for paving project on Mountainview Lane

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

SPRINGVILLE — New council member Tim Walker was sworn in by Rep. Jim Hill from the 50th District at a meeting of the Springville City Council on Monday. The council also discussed an invoice projecting the cost of paving the road at Mountainview Lane, which Mayor William Isley said has 19 separate potholes. Some of them are around 6-feet long and 4-feet wide, he said.

“It is a danger to drive on,” he said. “Not only a danger to your vehicle if you hit the holes, it is a danger to traffic going around the potholes.”

The invoice from Massey Asphalt Paving in Trussville is $14,825. The holes would be repaired with hot mix asphalt. Isley said that the city can send some of its workers to assist with patching the holes if needed.

Councilor Herbert Toles brought up ditches serving as water drains on Mountain Drive and Woody Street. At the last meeting, the council discussed the ditches and agreed that they will need to be reinforced to keep them from collapsing. Councilor Wayne Tucker presented a schematic of a ditch check that may be a possible solution.

Isley asked Public Works Director Earl Peoples if his department can try repairing the ditches without help from an outside source, to which Peoples said that he could. Isley said that if he was not successful by the end of next month he can come back to discuss other solutions.

Councilor Katrina Hennings brought up several complaints that she has been receiving for District 4. According to Hennings, there have been reports of roaming dogs that are not on leashes, with some coming into residents’ yards.

Hennings also brought up complaints of speeding on Fern Creek Road. She expressed concern for children that may be playing in the area. After some discussion, the council approved installing two “Speed Limit Strictly Enforced” signs to try and deter speeding.

Isley recommended that Hennings advise people to file a complaint in the case of stray dogs coming into private property as this is in violation of the city’s leash laws. Citizens with dogs are required to have fences or walls to keep them inside.

The council considered the possibility of installing Wi-Fi at the Springville Preservation Society’s building. Isley said the city will need to research into the legality of doing so before he recommended that the issue be tabled for the next meeting. The council agreed, and tabled the matter.

In other business, the council voted to approve authorization of Isley to enter into a contract with Pell City Animal Control for their services. The council also annexed Middle Ridge subdivision into the city.

Also, the council made two appointments during the meeting. Allen Crawford was appointed to the Planning and Zoning Board after two members stepped down recently. They also reappointed Joe Cox to a three-year term at the Board of Adjustments.

Isley said that the Planning and Zoning Board has hired a full time and part time building inspector, as well as a Planning and Zoning Official.

The next council meeting has been rescheduled from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28 due to Isley and the city clerk being out on vacation. The meeting on Aug. 28 will take place at 6 p.m. as usual.

Similarly, the Sept. 4 meeting has been rescheduled to Sept. 11 because of the Labor Day holiday.