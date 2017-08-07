The Trussville Tribune wins five awards from Alabama Press Association

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Tribune was among many other candidates to walk away with several awards from the Alabama Press Association’s annual 2017 Better Newspaper Contest.

According to APA, 74 newspapers submitted 2, 753 entries to the contest. The entries were judged by the Georgia Press Association. The awards were presented at the APA Summer Convention at Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach.

The Trussville Tribune competed in Division E and won second place for Best Newspaper Website, as well as third place for Best Use of Social Media.

Feature writer Kris Robinette won third place in Best Feature Story Coverage for “Reflections on 50 years of Southern Living”. Trussville Tribune sports editor David Knox won first place in Best Single Sports Event Story for “Dreams Dashed”. Ron Burkett won second place in Best News Photo for “Freedom Fest photo”.

“It’s an honor to work with such passionate and talented people to tell the stories of our communities,” publisher Scott Buttram said. “I’m in awe of their work and happy to see the recognition come their way.”