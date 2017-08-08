CCHS changes school pick-up/drop-off locations for 2017-18 school year

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

CLAY –Clay-Chalkville High School will implement a new drop-off and pick-up plan for students for the 2017-18 school year.

The drop off for car riders will be near the softball fields while bus riders will exit and load behind the school. No students should be dropped off or picked up from the student parking lot.

In the afternoon, the bus bell will ring at 2:50 and bus riders will be dismissed at that time. All other students will be dismissed with the car bell at 3 p.m.

Buses will be lined up from the tech building to the band field. Buses will depart school grounds at 3 p.m.