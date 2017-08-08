Chipotle raising money for Hospice Promise Foundation

From the Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – A Chipotle in Birmingham is holding “Cause An Effect,” a fundraiser to support The Hospice Promise Foundation. The foundation has a location in Pinson.

On Friday, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., customers can come to the location at 3220 Marrow Road in Birmingham and help out by bringing a “Cause An Effect” flyer with them, which can be printed online. They can also show it on a smartphone or tell the cashier that they wish to have 50 percent of their proceeds donated to the Hospice Promise Foundation.

The foundation is dedicated to assisting terminally ill patients and their families with expenses such as bills, personal care and food assistance. They also help in funding patients’ last wishes, as well as burial assistance, community projects and educational outreach programs.

The Hospice Promise Foundation’s location in Pinson is called Alabama Hospice Care of Birmingham and is at 5243 Old Springville Road Suite 5. For more information, visit the website.