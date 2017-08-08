 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » One killed in 2-vehicle wreck near Ohatchee

One killed in 2-vehicle wreck near Ohatchee

Posted by: Posted date: August 08, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A two-vehicle crash on  Tuesday claimed the life of an Ohatchee man and inured four others. Reimundo Juarez, Jr., 30, was killed when the 1997 BMW he was driving collided head-on with a 2012 Jeep Liberty.

Juarez, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four occupants of the Jeep were injured and transported to area hospitals. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 144 three miles east of Ohatchee at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

 

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top