One killed in 2-vehicle wreck near Ohatchee

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday claimed the life of an Ohatchee man and inured four others. Reimundo Juarez, Jr., 30, was killed when the 1997 BMW he was driving collided head-on with a 2012 Jeep Liberty.

Juarez, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four occupants of the Jeep were injured and transported to area hospitals. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 144 three miles east of Ohatchee at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.