Pinson Public Library hosting community events for August

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

PINSON — This month, the Pinson Public Library will be hosting several events for both children and adults who looking for something to do.

On Thursday, the staff will celebrate Socks the library cat’s second birthday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to join in. In lieu of presents for Socks (the library website described him as “already so very spoiled”), people are encouraged to take part in “Do It Yourself” cat toy craft projects.

The toys will be donated to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. Cupcakes will be served.

Pinson Library will also hold a stuffed animal sleepover for children on Aug. 15. The way this works is that children can bring their favorite stuffed animal and get their picture taken with them. After that, they can leave their animal with the staff to spend the night at the building.

On Aug. 16, they can pick their animals up and photos of the sleepover will be available. The staff advises parents that their children will have to be comfortable with leaving their stuffed animals overnight. They will not be available to be picked up after hours.

On Aug. 21, there will be a viewing party of the solar eclipse for those who have reserved special glasses. The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot. The staff will go over instructions on safe viewing before peak visibility at around 1:30 p.m. All ages are welcome to the party.

The Pinson Public Library is located at 4410 Main St. in Pinson. The library can be reached at 205-680-9298.

For more events, see the calendar at trussevents.com.