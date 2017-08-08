Police arrest escaped Alabama inmate in South Carolina

From the Associated Press

An Alabama inmate who escaped in June has been captured in South Carolina.

A release from the Alabama Department of Corrections say 49-year-old Michael John Klink was arrested at a fast-food restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday.

Klink fled from a work-release center in the south Alabama town of Elba on June 6. He was serving 20 years for a burglary conviction in Henry County in 2011.

Officials say the man will now face escape charges.

Authorities arrested Klink after getting a tip about his location. He was arrested without a struggle.