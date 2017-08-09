Featured Home of the Week

Sponsored by Brik Realty

Welcome home to this gorgeous home in STOCKTON, one of the most sought after communities in Trussville. This home features a perfect, open concept floorplan with soaring ceilings, all 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on one level and beautiful hardwoods throughout the home. The kitchen is gorgeous with upgraded gray, soft-close cabinets, quartz counters, a chefs package of stainless appliances with gas cooktop and wall oven, undermount sink, huge island with additional storage, and a large pantry. All bedrooms feature hardwoods and the Master has a spa bath w/ jetted tub, a huge glass shower, double vanities with makeup vanity, quartz counters and a huge custom walk in closet. Living room is beautiful with lots of natural light, upgraded lighting fixtures and a brick, gas fireplace. Outside is a perfect entertaining space with a fenced in flat yard, and expanded patio with with screened in porch! Community features a pool, clubhouse, another pool coming, sidewalks and tons of community events. The house located at 8041 Caldwell Drive is priced at $279,900.