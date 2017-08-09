Hewitt-Trussville lineman invited to Under Armour All-America Game

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: August 09, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Hewitt-Trussville lineman Pierce Quick has been invited to participate in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game.

The University of Alabama commit tweeted to news on Tuesday night.

The Huskies’ offensive lineman is 6 feet 5 inches and checks in at 285 pounds. He is rated as a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports. The highly regarded lineman is an anchor for what is expected to be one of the top high school offensive lines in Alabama for the upcoming season.

Comments

  1. Tommy King says:
    August 9, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    That is quite an honor getting invited to that game.

  2. JamesJim Lawrence says:
    August 9, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Kristie Lawrence

