Highway ramp in Trussville to be closed for repairs starting Friday

Fr om Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Beginning at approximately 7 p.m. Friday, the Alabama Department of Transportation plans to make concrete pavement repairs to the inside (left) lane of the ramp from I-59 southbound to I-459 southbound, in Trussville.

The lanes will be closed in the area of repairs for the time needed to remove and replace the damaged concrete and to allow for curing time after the repairs are made.

All travel lanes will be re-opened to traffic no later than 5 a.m., Monday.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival and departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.

In the event of inclement weather, ALDOT’s plans for the work may be altered.