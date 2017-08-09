Supply lists for some Center Point, Birmingham schools now available on TeachersLists.com

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Parents from some local schools have a new tool to make back-to-school shopping easier. Now, supplies needed for students at certain area schools can be found posted on TeacherLists.com.

From their computer or other internet-enabled device, parents of some schools in Birmingham, Center Point and Irondale can find their child’s exact supply list, then click the corresponding pre-filled shopping carts on Target, Walmart, Jet.com or Amazon to purchase their list and have their supplies shipped to their home.

Target and Walmart also offer in store pick-up.

The site includes lists for the following area schools:

Barrett Elementary, Birmingham

Christian Alternative School, Birmingham

Huffman Middle School, Center Point

Robinson Elementary School, Birmingham

Smith Middle School, Birmingham

Sun Valley Elementary School, Center Point

We Putnam Middle School-Magnet, Irondale

The first day of school for facilities in the Jefferson County Schools and Birmingham City Schools districts is Thursday.

“For decades, the supply list process has been a frustration for parents,” stated TeacherLists President, John Driscoll, in a recent press relesase. “Where to find the lists? When are they available? Forgetting the list on the counter at home. Hunting the isles for the specific items their teacher has requested. All of those issues are solved with TeacherLists”

More than 50,000 schools now have lists posted on TeacherLists. Lists for more than one million classrooms are live on the site and include required and requested items as well as specific notes and clarifications from teachers and school staff.

Complete details and all the lists are available at www.teacherlists.com/parents