TEEN DREAM: Trussville pageant winner’s whirlwind year

From staff reports

After winning the National American Miss Alabama Jr. Teen pageant last summer, MaKenzie Ward enjoyed a whirlwind year that allowed the teen to enjoy new experiences she may not have been able to partake in had in not been for her victory in the June 2016 pageant.

“Being a national representative for this organization is a dream come true for me,” said Ward, a Hewitt-Trussville High School student. Ward traveled to Anaheim, California in November to represent Alabama in the national pageant and won the National title! MaKenzie is the first representative from Alabama to have ever captured a national title.

In addition to winning the overall title, MaKenzie won National Photogenic and National Model. MaKenzie won thousands of dollars in cash and prizes.

Since being crowned National American Miss Jr Teen, MaKenzie has traveled to Houston, Texas for the national photoshoot, raised money for Children’s Miracle Network and Dancers Fighting Cancer, and organized several canned food drives benefiting T.E.A.M. MaKenzie was recognized by the governor for her accomplishments in February and her efforts to serve her community.

That is just the beginning to MaKenzie’s year of service as National American Miss Jr. Teen as she has many more events and service projects planned. This summer, MaKenzie has travelled to several other state pageants and has mentored and encouraged girls from all over the nation.

“Participating in National American Miss has helped me develop life skills such as interview, public speaking, leadership and outreach to my community. The skills I have learned will benefit me for the rest of my life.”

The National Junior Honor Society member added “I was overwhelmed by the support from my hometown while I was in California competing. So many people texted and called to let us know they were watching online and cheering me on. I definitely felt the support from home. I love the Trussville community.”