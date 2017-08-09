Trussville elementary school honors departed pupil

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — When Paine Elementary School students returned for the first day of class Wednesday, there was one crucial absence.

To honor the student lost last month in a tragic car accident, students, teachers and administrators at Paine Elementary dressed in the late Maggie Bowles’ favorite colors — pink and green.

Angelica Headley further honored the beloved 6-year-old by launching a book drive designed to put the child’s favorite book into the hands of local youngsters.

Just In Case You Ever Wondered by Max Lucado was a book Maggie’s father read aloud for his daughter nearly every night and on the day his child was laid to rest on July 20.

Thanks to Headley’s effort, dozens of copies of the 1992 book have been purchased and gifted to students at Paine Elementary.

Lucado is a pastor and New York Times best-selling author. His most recent release is Because Of Bethlehem