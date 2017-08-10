Birmingham teen charged in Center Point carjacking

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT – A teen from Birmingham is facing multiple felony charges for crimes in several cities, including a charge for a carjacking incident in Center Point, according to a report by AL.com.

Eusi Malik Kater Jr., 17, is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond. He allegedly held up a woman in Center Point and stole her car at around 9:30 a.m. on July 25. The incident happened at Polly Reed Villa Apartments in the city.

According to the witness, a male approached her and held her at gunpoint. The male then demanded that she leave the car she was in. She got out before the suspect got inside her car and fled the scene. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office responded to the incident.

The stolen car was found by police on Aug. 1 in Birmingham. A motel key was discovered inside, which led police to the suspect.

Kater was charged as an adult with first degree robbery. He has also been charged for crimes allegedly committed in Birmingham, Gardendale and Vestavia Hills. Charges include receiving stolen property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and being in possession of an altered firearm.