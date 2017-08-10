Hewitt-Trussville High School to host Callaway High School from Mississippi

Special to the Trussville Tribune

TRUSSVILLE – Hewitt-Trussville High School will host Callaway High School from Jackson, Mississippi on September 1 to open the regular season. The game with Callaway replaces the Holy Trinity game on the 2017 schedule.

HTHS Coach Josh Floyd and his team went 11-1 last year and are ranked #4 in the Preseason 7A Writers’ Poll. The Callaway Chargers are led by Coach Darius Brown who is in his second season as Head Football Coach. Coach Brown is a Mississippi State Alum and led Armory High School to two state titles. Callaway is a 5A school in Mississippi and is projected to be one of the state’s best teams this fall.

From Huskies Head Coach Josh Floyd, “This will be a great test for our team as Callaway has many of the top prospects in Mississippi. This game will certainly prepare us for Region play. We know this will be a great game for our fans and community to open the season.”

TCS Athletics Director Lance Walker added, “We are excited to be able to add this game at such a late date. Playing a home game on September 1 was important to us so we are thrilled to compete against a great team in our home opener.”

Ticket information for the Sept. 1 home game will be released soon. The Huskies travel to the Crampton Bowl in Montgomery on August 25 for a Jamboree game against Pell City.