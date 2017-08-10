President Donald Trump to declare opioid epidemic a national emergency

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

President Donald Trump will declare the epidemic use of opioids a national emergency, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Trump said that the use of opioid in the U.S. is “a serious problem, the likes of which we’ve never had.” He also said that his administration is working on paperwork to have it declared a national emergency.

“The opioid crisis is an emergency, and I’m saying officially right now it is an emergency,” he said at a press conference. “It’s a national emergency. We’re going to spend a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money on the opioid crisis.”

In June, BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama ranked Alabama first in the prescription and abuse of opioids. According to the Washington Post’s report, Arizona, Florida, Maryland and Virginia governors have all declared opioid use in their states emergencies.