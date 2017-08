From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A single-vehicle crash today claimed the life of a Columbiana man.

Terry Harlan Gallups, 63, was killed when the 2016 Chevrolet Corvette he was driving left the roadway on Alabama Highway 25 and overturned.

Gallups, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred just south of Wilsonville city limits at approximately 7:55 a.m.