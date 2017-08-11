Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office, ATF seek help in firearms burglary case

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Several agencies are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from a federal firearm licensee in Cullman.

Pawn Your Bond on County Road 437 in Cullman was burglarized Sunday. Approximately seven firearms were reported stolen to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Industry operations investigators for Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

ATF is offering the reward in the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the the National Shooting Sports Foundation, for information regarding this crime.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (256) 734-0342. Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile app www.reportit.com by using the Nashville field division as the location.

ATF works closely with members of the firearm industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms, according to a recent press release.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes, and regulates the firearm industry.